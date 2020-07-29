Anthem (ANTM) Q2 results:

Revenues: $29,178M (+15.9%); Commercial & Specialty Business: $8,789M (-6.7%); Government Business: $17,242M (+11.0%); IngenioRx: $5,269M.

Net Income: $2,276M (+99.8%); EPS: $8.91 (+104.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $2,350M (+94.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $9.20 (+98.3%).

CF Ops: $8,025M (+161.7%).

Total Medical Membership: 42.5M (+3.9%); Self-Funded Medical Membership: 25.9M (+1.8%); Fully-Insured Medical Membership: 16.6M (+7.4%).

Benefit Expense Ratio: 77.9%, a decrease of 880 bps from 86.7% in Q2 2019.

2020 Guidance: GAAP EPS: >$20.91 from >$21.00; Non-GAAP EPS: >$22.30 (unch).

