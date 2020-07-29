"We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected," Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) said in a statement. "And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too."

Target (NYSE:TGT) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) said Monday they will close for Turkey Day, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced similar plans last week.

Due to the closure, Best Buy will start holiday deals earlier than in previous years and enhance how it fulfills online orders.

The retailer's sales in the fiscal second quarter were up about 2.5% Y/Y through July 18 despite the coronavirus pandemic, while online sales jumped by 255% compared with a year ago.