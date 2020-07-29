A Phase 3 clinical trial, COVACTA, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra (tocilizumab) in adult patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia failed to achieve the primary endpoint of improved clinical status by day 28. Specifically, there was no statistically significant difference in treatment effect between the IL-6 receptor antagonist and placebo and no difference in the proportion of patients who died by week 4. The time to hospital discharge favored the Actemra group, but the difference was not statistically significant.

Key secondary endpoints were also missed.

The company plans to further analyze the results to "fully understand" the data.

It intends to submit the results for publication.