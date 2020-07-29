Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) says it added 20K new customers in Q2. Revenue was up 10% to $131M off higher orders per customer during the quarter and higher average order value.

Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net revenue decreased 60 bps Y/Y to 59.4%, primarily driven by decreases in shipping and fulfillment packaging costs due to pricing improvements and increased use of more cost-effective fulfillment packaging and a reduction in food and product packaging driven by improved planning and process-driven strategies.

Net income was $1.1M vs. -$7.7M a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was up 148% to $11.1M.

Looking ahead, Blue Apron sees Q3 revenue of $112M vs. $102.9M consensus and Q3 net income loss of no more than $18M vs. -$9.7M consensus.

Shares of Blue Apron are up 2.98% premarket to $14.50.

