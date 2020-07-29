The FDA has designated Merck's (NYSE:MRK) MK-6482, a hypoxia-inducible factor-2 inhibitor (HIF-2α) inhibitor, a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with nonmetastatic RCC tumors less than three centimeters in size, unless immediate surgery is required.

VHL is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the formation of tumors, called hemangioblastomas, and cysts in many parts of the body.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.