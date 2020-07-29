Evercore ISI keeps an In Line rating on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) on expectations for cooling GMV growth.

"In our view, regional commentary from the call suggests that 3Q international GMV is expected to see MSD FXN GMV growth. While this is an improvement relative to the LSD growth experienced last year, we don’t believe that investors are likely to walk away from earnings today incrementally more confident in GMV growth sustainability post COVID," updates the firm,

Evercore pushes its estimates modestly higher as it continues to look for deceleration into the end of the year and expects eBay to return to mid- to low-single digit GMV growth after the pandemic.

Shares of EBAY are down 3.09% in premarket action.

