The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) inks an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) for a supply of REGN-EB3, its cocktail of three fully-human monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of Ebola virus infection, for the National Stockpile.

Contingent on an FDA nod, the contract is valued at $10M in 2021 and an average of $67M per year for the following five years (2022-2026).

The company's U.S. marketing application for REGN-EB3 is currently under FDA review with an action date of October 25.