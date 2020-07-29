The company earlier reported a loss of €1.91 per share, though not necessarily comparable to estimates for €0.35.

Revenue of €1.89B, however, was shy of estimates by €30M-€40M.

Q3 guidance is looking a bit light, with revenue of €1.85B-€2.05B vs. consensus €2.01B. Total MAUs are seen at 312M-317M vs. 299M in Q2.

Q4 revenue guidance is €2.05B-$2.25B vs. consensus €2.18B. Total MAUs are seen at 328M-348M.

Management took note of COVID-19-related softness early in Q2, including lower intake, increased churn and increases in payment failures from Premium users. Things rebounded strongly in June, however. "We believe the improved momentum we saw in the back half of the quarter has continued into Q3 and we expect to hit our full year targets."