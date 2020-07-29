The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic revenue declined 17% in Q2.

North America revenue decreased 21% to $349M; South America revenue down 29% to $159M.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 80 bps to 8.9%; Adjusted EBITDA slipped 6.1% to $125.4M.

The integration of the G4S businesses is expected to generate annualized cost synergies of ~$20M by the end of 2020.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.3B-$3.6B; Adjusted EBITDA $465-$515M; Tax rate: 37.5%.

FY2021 Guidance: Revenues: ~$4B-$4.9B; Adjusted EBITDA $615 to $805M.

BCO +14.9% premarket.

