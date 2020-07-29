CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.63 missed the average analyst estimate by a penny and fell from $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total average daily volume fell 35% to 17.6M vs. 27.0M in Q1 and declined 16% Y/Y from 20.9M.

Q2 average rate per contract increased to 73.1 cents from 67.6 cents in Q1 and 69.3 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 total revenue of $1.18B, falling short of the $1.20B consensus estimate, declined from $1.27B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 clearing and transaction fees revenue of $940.2M slipped 11% Y/Y.

Q2 market data and information services revenue rose 5.0% Y/Y to $134.7M.

Other revenue increased 16% to $107.4M during the quarter.

Total expenses in the quarter decreased 5.1% to $544.8M.

Investment income plunged 77% to $32.1M in the quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: CME EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 29)