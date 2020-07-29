Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) to combine with CPA Global in an all-stock transaction, whereby each CPA Global shareholders will receive ~218M Clarivate ordinary shares, representing 35% pro forma fully diluted ownership of Clarivate.

The implied enterprise value is ~$6.8B, including ~$900M of the present value of tax assets.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CPA Global provides IP management and technology solutions to more than 12,000 law firm and corporate customers, providing IP professionals with the information, insights and technology they need to manage the world's intellectual property.

CPA Global is accretive to EPS with ~12% in 2021 and ~15% in 2022.

CPA Global's business model generated $564M of pro forma revenue and $262 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma FCF of $208M in 2019.

FY20 guidance excl. CPA Global:

Adjusted Revenues of $1.13B-$1.16B vs. $1.15B consnesus.

Adjusted EBITDA of $395M-$420M

Adjusted FCF of $220M-$240M

