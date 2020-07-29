Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +13.2% pre-market after agreeing to sell gas facilities to Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) in a deal worth 8.5B rand ($515M), advancing its plans to cut debt by selling assets and reduce its emissions.

The sale includes the air separation units used to supply Sasol's fuels and chemicals processes at plants in Secunda, South Africa, which comprise the biggest oxygen production site in the world.

Air Liquide already operates one of the units and has plans for a modernization program associated with the deal.

Sasol is seeking to raise as much as $5B through asset sales to help cut its debt by more than half.

Sasol recently warned of another delay at its giant Lake Charles Chemical Project in Louisiana following a fire early in the year that damaged the site's low-density polyethylene unit.