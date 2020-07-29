Adjusted Q2 EPS of ($0.15), down nearly 200% from the same period in 2020, and missing earnings expectations by $0.06.

Revenues from Power totaled $4.16B, while Renewable Energy came in at $3.51B, both topping estimates, while revenues from Aviation disappointed at $4.38B.

GE also reported a loss of $2.1B in industrial free cash flow, which was better than the guidance issued by the company earlier this year.

"While it's too early to predict the trajectory for the recovery of commercial aviation, we continue to plan for a prolonged return to prior levels of activity," CEO Larry Culp declared. "We expect to return to positive Industrial free cash flow in 2021."

GE also launched a program to fully monetize its Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) stake by selling shares over approximately three years. It will allow the company to divest a substantial non-core asset and use proceeds from the transactions for further deleveraging.

"GE could turn FCF around by 2021," wrote The Value Trend before earnings, citing "growth catalysts in renewable energy and healthcare." See the article, GE Is Ready For Takeoff

GE +2.6% premarket

Q2 results