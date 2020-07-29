Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) announces that it plans to split into two independent, publicly-traded companies in a tax-free spin-off to shareholders.

Progressive Leasing ($2.2B in annual revenue) and the Aaron's Business ($1.8B) are expected to benefit from improved strategic focus, market-leading positions, strong free cash flow generation and well-capitalized balance sheets.

The separation is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

A conference call is planned for 8:30 a.m.

AAN +1.84% premarket to $46.00.

Q2 earnings were reported earlier.

Source: Press Release