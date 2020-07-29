UCB S.A. (OTCPK:UCBJF) inks an agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Genentech granting the parties exclusive global development and commercialization rights to UCB107 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay UCB $120M upfront, up to $2B in cost reimbursement and milestones and royalties on net sales.

UCB107, a recombinant humanized full-length IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting a central Tau epitope, is designed to block or reduce the spread of Tau pathology which is associated with AD.

UCB is up a fraction in Europe.