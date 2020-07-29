Automotive and aviation weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic helped drive Garmin's (NASDAQ:GRMN) Q2 revenue down 9% Y/Y, but the company still beat top and bottom line estimates. Garmin shares are up 4.7% pre-market to $104.

Revenue breakdown: Fitness, $294.6M (+17% Y/Y); Marine, $157.8M (+4%) Outdoor, $206.2M (-2%); Aviation, $126.1M (-31%); Auto, $85.1M (-46%).

Gross margin was 59.3% compared to 60.3% in last year's quarter.

FCF totaled $142M, and Garmin ended the quarter with $2.7B in cash and marketable securities.

Earnings call starts at 10:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.