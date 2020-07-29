Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +1.5% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that it is in talks about a potential sale of energy assets in Africa and the Middle East to Indonesia's PT Pertamina.

Pertamina is discussing a purchase price of ~$4.5B for the assets, which include oil and gas stakes in countries including Ghana and the United Arab Emirates, according to the report.

A deal would help Occidental reduce the debt pile it built up from its $37B purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year.

Bloomberg reported last month that Occidental was weighing a sale of its stakes in its oil and gas fields in Oman and was open to divesting other holdings in the Middle East.