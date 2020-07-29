Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reports gross merchandise value rose 119% in Q2, with GMV growth accelerating in April and May before decelerating in June and thus far in July.

The company churned up subscription revenue of $196M during the quarter vs. $192M consensus and merchant revenue of $517.9M vs. $315.1M consensus. Monthly recurring revenue rose 21% to $57.0M.

Gross margin was 53.4% of sales vs. 54.2% consensus.

"While data from 15-Jun to 19-Jul indicates that new stores created during the extended 90-day free trial are converting into paid subscribers at a slightly lower rate than merchant cohorts that joined Shopify prior to the pandemic, the company expects stronger retention rates for these early 90-day trial cohorts as they tend to be longer-tenured at the time of conversion and bring higher GMV," updates Shopify.

Shopify didn't provide any guidance for Q3 or 2020.

Shares of Shopify are up 6.50% premarket to $1,049.00.

