Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q2 core EPS of 62 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 56 cents, slipped from 64 cents in Q1.

Book value per share of $26.45 reflects $57M increase in Q2 current expected credit loss from specific CECL reserves recorded on two impaired loans; compares with book value per share of $26.92 at March 31, 2020.

The specific CECL reserves were recorded on two NYC assets — one hotel and one rent-regulated apartment building that were particularly challenged by the impact of COVID-19.

"We again collected 100% of borrower interest while raising $607M of new capital and increasing our liquidity to $1.3B," said CEO Stephen D. Plavin. "BXMT is very well positioned to protect its assets and originate new loans as transaction activity rebuilds."

Q2 interest income of $192M fell from $223.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Net income from loans and other investments increased to $107.1M from $106.5M in Q2 2019.

Q2 total other expenses increased to $31.8M from $30.9M.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend (June 15)