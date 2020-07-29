General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades higher after recording a nearly break-even EBIT quarter in North America despite losing 8 weeks of production.

EBIT results by segment: North America -$100M, International -$300M, Cruise -$200M, GM Financial $200M.

Auto operating cash flow was -$800M during the quarter. GM exited the quarter with $30.6B in automotive liquidity.

GM CEO Mary Barra: "We have a track record of making swift and strategic decisions to ensure our long-term success for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We will continue to drive the necessary change throughout the company to enable growth as we prepare to deliver a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

Shares of GM are up 3.38% premarket to $27.22.

