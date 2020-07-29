ByteDance (BDNCE) investors seeking to take over TikTok are valuing it at about $50B, according to Reuters sources.

The bid values TikTok at 50x its projected 2020 revenue. Rival Snap is valued at around 15x its 2020 sales estimate of $33B.

With TikTok facing a potential U.S. ban on national security concerns, Sequoia and General Atlantic are among the investors proposing that ByteDance transfer majority ownership of TikTok over to them.

ByteDance has also reportedly fielded acquisition interest in TikTok from other companies and firms.

But ByteDance CEO Yiming Zhang might be holding out for a larger offer after execs discussed valuation projections that exceeded $50B.

