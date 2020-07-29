Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a $20M milestone payment from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) triggered by the start of dosing in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AMG 890 in patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)] which, according to emerging research, is strongly associated with cardiovascular disease.

The primary endpoint of the 240-subject study is the percent change from baseline in Lp(a) at week 36. The estimated primary completion date is January 2022.

Amgen in-licensed the RNAi therapeutic candidate in September 2016.