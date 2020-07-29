Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) rallies after topping Q2 sales, EPS and EBITDA estimates.

Domestic same-store sales were up 31.9% during the quarter and domestic restaurant AUV rose to $1,366 from $1,189.

Cost of sales fell to 73.1% from 76.1% a year ago due to lower chicken wing costs and leveraging advantages.

Wingstop opened 23 net restaurants during the quarter despite the difficulties around the pandemic.

Flush with cash, Wingstop upped its quarterly dividend to $0.14 from $0.11.

Shares of Wingstop are up 3.54% premarket to $138.00.

Previously: Wingstop EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 29)