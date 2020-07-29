Core loss per share of ($4.79) vs. ($5.82) per share a year ago, as results continued to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the 737 MAX grounding.

Operating cash flow of ($5.3B), while cash and marketable securities totaled $32.4B. Total consolidated debt reached $61.4B, up from $38.9B at the beginning of the quarter due to the issuance of new debt, partially offset by repayment of maturing debt.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -78%; Defense, Space & Security flat; Global Services -23%.

The 737 program resumed early stages of production in May and expects to gradually increase the 737 production rate to 31 per month by the beginning of 2022, compared with plans to do so next year. Current production rates for the 787 program will be cut to 6 per month in 2021 (from 10 currently), as well as the 777/777X program to 2 per month in 2021 (from 5 currently). The planemaker will subsequently reduce employment levels.

Commercial Airplanes delivered 20 airplanes during the quarter, and backlog included over 4,500 airplanes valued at $326B. Total backlog of $409B, including more than 4,500 commercial airplanes.

"Air travel has always proven to be resilient - and so has Boeing," CEO Dave Calhoun said in a press release.

BA +1.6% premarket

Q2 results