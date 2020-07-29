T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.29 exceeds the $2.03 consensus estimate and grew from $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management grew 21% during the quarter to $1.22T at quarter-end; increased 8.4% Y/Y.

Q2 net cash inflows of $14.7B.

"The second quarter saw a powerful rebound in global equity and credit markets from the steep losses of February and March, fueled by the most extensive fiscal and monetary stimulus in history," said President and CEO William J. Stromberg. "A new global economic recovery has begun but its sustainability is uncertain as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world continues to rise."

Q2 net revenue of $1.42B beats the $1.41B consensus and increased from $1.40B in the year-ago quarter; investment advisory fee revenue rose to $1.29B from $1.27B.

Q2 adjusted operating expenses of $785.8M increased 2.8% Y/Y.

