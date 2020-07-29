Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +2.2% pre-market after raising its mid-year dividend payout while H1 underlying earnings fell 4% Y/Y to $4.75B but beat analyst consensus of $4.36B.

Rio declared a record dividend of $1.55/share, up from $1.51 last year but refrained from paying out a special dividend, suggesting a more cautious view for the rest of the year.

H1 net profit fell to $3.32B in the six months through June, and the company took a $1B impairment charge, largely related to four of its aluminum smelters as well as its Diavik diamond mine in Canada; it reported net profit of $4.13B in the year-earlier period.

"For Rio to post such strong results in a challenging period really does reinforce the consistent cash and dividend investment case that it has built over recent years," says RBC analyst Tyler Broda.

CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques says China is enjoying "a very steep V-shaped recovery... the demand for steel and iron ore in China is very, very strong and order books are full," but the demand recovery outlook in the U.S and Europe is "much more tentative."

China this month said its economy grew 3.2% Y/Y in Q2, as authorities aggressively battled the coronavirus, and steel capacity utilization rates in the country have improved.