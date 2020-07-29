TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) names Matthew Coleman president, effective immediately, while continuing in his role as chief operating officer of TPG Real Estate.

He is also a partner of TPG.

Prior to joining TPG in 2012, Coleman served as a senior vice president of the real estate private equity group at D. E. Shaw & Co. From 2000 through 2005, he was an attorney in the New York City office of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he practiced in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, leveraged finance, and securities.

Previously: TPG RE Finance Trust gets cash infusion from Starwood Capital (May 29)