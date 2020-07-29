Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) generated admissions revenue of just $11M on attendance of 430K during what might be have been the most challenging quarter in its history.

On the bright side, admissions revenue per capita was $25.32 vs. $20.79 consensus.

Six Flags estimates that its net cash burn will be $25M to $30M per month for the balance of the year. As of June 30, the company had cash on hand of $296M and $460M available under its revolving credit facility, net of $21M of letters of credit, or total liquidity of $756M.

Shares of Six Flags are down 1.09% premarket.

