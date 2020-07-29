Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reports railway operating revenues fell 29% Y/Y to $2.1B, driven by a 26% decline in total volume.

The company's operating ratio was 70.7% vs. 70.6% consensus.

"Underscoring our commitment to shareholder value, we forged ahead with our ongoing transformation by further reducing our hump yard footprint, achieving fuel efficiency gains, and increasing train size. These are astounding achievements while managing the unprecedented economic disruption and public health crisis," says CEO James Squires.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are up 0.59% premarket to $186.20. For the year, NSC is down 4.65%.

