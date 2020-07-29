The FDA designates Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INO) INO-3107, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare disease characterized by the growth of noncancerous tumors, papillomas, in the airways from the nose and mouth into the lungs caused by two types of human papillomavirus (HPV 6 and HPV 11).

A 63-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial is in process.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The company says INO-3107 is a DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody that targets HPV 6.