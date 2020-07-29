Criteo's (NASDAQ:CRTO) Q2 results beat top and bottom line estimates that had already baked in the pandemic's impact.

Revenue ex-TAC declined 18% Y/Y at constant currency to $180M, slightly above the $178M guidance. The coronavirus impact was about $41M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 30% to $39M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $33M, and FCF of $15M.

Criteo had financial liquidity in excess of $830M as of June 30.

For Q3, CRTO forecasts revenue ex-TAC of $171-173M (20-21% Y/Y decline) with adjusted EBITDA of $31-33M.

