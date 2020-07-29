Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) says it expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on or before July 30.

The company says it entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders and bondholders for a pre-packaged plan that will eliminate $2.1B of bond debt.

Denbury's existing lenders will provide a debtor-in-possession revolving loan that will roll into an exit facility with up to $615M in availability.

The company earlier this month elected not to make a ~$3M interest payment on senior notes, and two weeks before that skipped an $8M interest payment.