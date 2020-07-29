Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) pops after Q2 EPS beats even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Despite a 16% drop in sales, EPS was a penny higher than last year. Savings from TUP's cost reduction program and net gains on retirement of debt and non-core assets were partially offset by higher restructuring investments.

"The improvements in profitability achieved in the second quarter demonstrate the ongoing commitment to improve operating margins and deliver $180 million in gross cost reductions in 2020. As we head into the second half of the year, we will continue to explore initiatives designed to improve our liquidity, proactively address near term debt obligations, and build a stronger balance sheet," says Tupperware CFO Sandra Harris.

Shares of Tupperware are up 18.38% premarket to $11.41 to trade at a 2020 high.

