AMD, SHOP among premarket gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +82% on potential of disinfectant/sanitizer in airline industry.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +62% after president announces deal.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +43% on encouraging action in preclinical study.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +39% on Q2 results.
Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) +27%.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +22% on Q2 results.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) +19%.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) +19% after unveiling more job cuts and streamlining.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) +18% on introducing medical grade bluetooth barcode scanner.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) +16%.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +14% on selling production site to Air Liquide for $515M.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) +13% on Q2 results.
Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) +12% on Q2 results.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +12% on Q2 results.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +11% on securing significant multi-national influencer marketing campaign.
Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) +10%.
Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) +10% on Q2 results.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +9% on Q2 results.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) +9% on Q2 results.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) +8% on Q2 results.
Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) +8%.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) +7% on Q2 results.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +7%.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +7%.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +6%. on Q2 results.