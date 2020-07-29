AMD, SHOP among premarket gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +82% on potential of disinfectant/sanitizer in airline industry.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +62% after president announces deal.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +43% on encouraging action in preclinical study.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +39% on Q2 results.

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) +27% .

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +22% on Q2 results.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) +19% .

L Brands (NYSE:LB) +19% after unveiling more job cuts and streamlining.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) +18% on introducing medical grade bluetooth barcode scanner.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) +16% .

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +14% on selling production site to Air Liquide for $515M.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) +13% on Q2 results.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) +12% on Q2 results.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +12% on Q2 results.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +11% on securing significant multi-national influencer marketing campaign.

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) +10% .

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) +10% on Q2 results.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +9% on Q2 results.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) +9% on Q2 results.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) +8% on Q2 results.

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) +8% .

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) +7% on Q2 results.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +7% .

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +7% .