Adjusted earnings of $0.70, beating estimates by $0.17, but representing a decrease of 54% from a year earlier.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Americas -29%; Electrical Global -16%; Hydraulics -32%; Aerospace -27%; Vehicle -59%; eMobility -33%.

"We anticipate that several of our markets will take some time to recover, and so we have decided to implement a multi-year restructuring program to deal with that weakness," said CEO Craig Arnold. "The cost of the program is estimated to be $280M, including the $187M charge we took in the second quarter. The principal end markets affected are commercial aerospace, oil and gas, NAFTA Class 8 trucks, and North American/European light vehicles. These actions are targeted at structural costs that will enable Eaton to deliver even stronger results when the markets recover. We expect the restructuring program to deliver mature year benefits of $200M when fully implemented in 2023."

"I think there is good reason to believe in solid growth going forward in the data center and EV industries," writes John Cirone, commenting on the company's "3+% yield and solid 11-year dividend growth history." See Eaton: Focused On Data Center And EV Growth.

ETN +1.9% premarket

Q2 results