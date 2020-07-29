Cannae Holdings, Senator seek to replace most of CoreLogic's board

  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) and Senator Investment Group, which together have a 15% economic interest equivalent in CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), start the process of calling a special meeting of shareholders to replace a majority of CoreLogic's board, making good on a threat the two companies made earlier this month.
  • Says CoreLogic and its advisers have used "a series of defensive maneuvers" to ward off an acquisition of the company.
  • Says CLGX has refused to engage regarding their proposal to buy CLGX for $65 per share.
  • Will propose nine directors for CoreLogic's board: W. Steve Albrecht, a former chairman of Cypress Semiconductor; Martina Lewis Bradford, founder and CEO of government relations firm Palladian Hill Strategies; Gail Landis, a founding partner of Evercore Asset Management; Wendy Lane, chairman and founder of investment firm Lane Holdings; Ryan McKendrick, former president and CEO of AMCOL International; Katherine Rabin, former CEO at Glass, Lewis; Sreekanth Ravi, co-founder and executive chairman of RSquared, a cloud-based AI platform; Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education; and Henry W. Winship, president and founder of Pacific Point Capital.
