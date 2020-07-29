FQ4 adjusted EBITDA of C$8.56M topped estimates for C$8.46M.

Kilogram equivalents sold of 12,556 was down from 14,014 a quarter earlier; Kilogram equivalents produced of 52,242 up from 31,086.

Cash costs for dried cannabis dropped to C$0.88 per gram from C$0.93 per gram; all-in costs were flat at C$1.69.

Adjusted cannabis margin rose to 52.9% from 42.7% in FQ3.

The management discussion contains a good bit more detail about the company status and outlook.

Shares are under pressure in premarket action, down just shy of 10% , but had nearly doubled in the three months leading up to this morning's results.

