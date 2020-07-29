M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) picks LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to support its retail brokerage and advisory business.

M&T provides consumer and commercial services to clients in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and currently provides a range of brokerage, advisory, and insurance solutions through its subsidiary, M&T Securities. The business is expected to transition to the LPL platform in the middle of 2021 and will operate under a new brand name.

With the plan to align with LPL to support its retail brokerage and advisory business, M&T Securities will continue to exist as an institutional broker-dealer under M&T Bank.