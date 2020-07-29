Bank of America takes U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. The firm points to a solid runway over the next four to six quarters.

Analyst Ken Hoexter: "USX is highly leveraged to a rebounding freight volume and rate environment. While the company has historically operated in the upper-90's operating ratio range, it is beginning to see the first signs of substantial improvement, seeing a 500 bps improvement in OR in its 2Q20 report. Its Digitization strategy within its OTR fleet should see driver turnover reduce and utilization increase, boding well for margins and EPS through a post COVID-19 world."

BofA assigns a price objective of $9.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $6.50.