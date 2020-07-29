Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) shares are up 13% pre-market following better than expected Q2 results with positive operating income and FCF and an upside FY outlook.

Cash from operating activities totaled $17M compared to the -$2.1M in last year's quarter. FCF was $6.6M versus -$5.2M.

Tenable added 341 new enterprise customers in the quarter, and 50 net new six-figure customers.

For Q3, TENB sees revenue of $108-110M (consensus: $108.71M) and EPS of $0.02-0.03 (consensus: $0.05 loss).

The FY20 outlook sees $428-433M in revenue (consensus: $427.47M) and EPS of $0-0.03 (consensus: $0.25 loss).

