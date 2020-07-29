Diluted earnings per share of $2.18, in-line with estimates, but down 22% from the quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Aerospace -7.6%; Combat Systems +5.7%; Information Technology -12.7%; Mission Systems -7.5%; Marine Systems +6.3%.

The company delivered 32 aircraft during the quarter, up from 23 last quarter, despite continued pandemic-related challenges to making international deliveries.

Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $622M, 100% of net earnings. The company ended the quarter with $2.3B of cash on hand, $1.6B more than at the end of second-quarter 2019.

GD -0.1% premarket

Q2 results