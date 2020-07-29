Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +9.2% pre-market after routing FQ3 earnings and revenue expectations, raising full-year guidance and announcing a special dividend.

Q3 revenues rose 28% Y/Y to $1.49B, as U.S. consumer revenue rose 21% to $1.08B and Hawthorne sales jumped 72% to $302.9M.

The company issues upside guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $6.65-$6.85 vs. prior guidance of $5.65-$5.85 and far above $5.78 analyst consensus, with sales growth of 26%-28%, implying revenues of $3.97B-$4.04B vs. $3.69B consensus.

Scotts says consumer purchases entering August are up 23% at its largest four retail partners, with increases in every product category, and has especially benefited from a 40%-plus increase in branded soils and even higher gains in consumer purchases for its Ortho insect control business.

"The growth we saw in June and July clearly exceeded our expectations as we have seen unprecedented levels of consumer engagement later in the summer than normal," CFO Randy Coleman says.