Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) discloses that it amended its credit facility with JPMorgan to increase its flexibility in supporting business operations.

"With this added financial flexibility and our ongoing cost-cutting efforts, we believe Farmer Brothers is well-positioned to weather these challenging times," says CEO Deverl Maserang.

The company says it saw consistent sales improvement through early July, with DSD sales currently holding in a range of decline to pre-COVID-19 pandemic average sales of 44% to 47%. Throughout the COVID-19 timeframe, the Direct Ship business has remained relatively stable overall with areas of growth generally offsetting areas of decline.

FARM +3.12% after hours to $5.62.

Source: Press Release