cbdMD (NYSEMKT:YCBD) +2.9% PM expanded its exclusive CBD partnership with 12-Time PGA tour winner and two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson through the end of 2022 for prominent logo display and collaboration both on and off the golf course; signed since May 2019.

In its upcoming marketing and advertising campaigns, Mr. Watson will serve as a main headliner of the brand’s premier athletic sponsorship program, "Team cbdMD".

Utilizing consumer habits of CBD across the golf community in targeted marketing and media advertising campaigns, the company targets 25M+ U.S. golfers through its DTC business model and 15K+ golf course pro shops in the U.S. via its wholesale division.

Previously: cbdMD +6% on continued CBD marketing partnership with Bellator MMA (July 23)