WW International (NASDAQ:WW) says its WW Health Solutions has been added as a new wellness and weight management solution to CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) Point Solutions Management offering.

The company says joining the CVS Point Solutions Management platform will enable employers and plan sponsors that use CVS Caremark for pharmacy benefits management to access WW Health Solutions with simplified contracting, preferred pricing and streamlined eligibility and billing processes.

Weight management plans in general have become more popular during the pandemic.

WW is due to report earnings on August 4 (see consensus estimates).

Source: Press Release