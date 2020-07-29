Citing recent checks showing this quarter as a turning point, Raymond James upgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

The firm thinks the "vicious commoditization cycle" that has "derailed" the industry for a decade has ended. ASPs at go-to-market partners Amazon and Best Buy have gone from double-digit declines to double-digit gains.

Raymond James notes that Arlo's market share has improved with the industry and says this "share recapture is different from prior cycles as it should coincide with Services attach due to new pricing models."

Price target set to $6, a 82% upside.