Bunge (NYSE:BG) +3.7% premarket on strong Q2 performance across all core businesses and increased FY2020 outlook.

Agribusiness sales down 3.7% to $6.81B and Edible Oil Products sales fell 3.5% to $2.13B.

Agribusiness earnings improved on excellent execution and benefited from ~$380M of timing differences related to expected Q1 reversals and new mark-to-market gains.

Adjusted Adjusted Core Segment EBIT improved 233.2% to $943M.

The company foresees FY2020 EPS higher than prior outlook; Agribusiness to be up Y/Y and modest improvement in Edible Oils.

The company expects adjusted annual effective tax rate in the upper end of the range of 19% - 23%; net interest expense of ~$230M; Capex of $375M - $400M; D&A of ~$400M.

Bunge shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: Bunge EPS beats by $2.57, misses on revenue (July 29)