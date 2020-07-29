Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) expands its relationship with Vietnam Airlines through a new deal with Pacific Airlines to provide Sabre Passenger Service System (PSS) designed to automate sales and reservations.

Vietnam Airlines has been a Sabre PSS user for more than a decade and under this agreement both airlines will benefit from a single, integrated passenger platform to enable improved operational efficiencies and a frictionless experience for travellers, as Pacific Airlines prepares to resume regular scheduled services with Sabre's PSS technology.

This follows the MoU signed last year that described Vietnam Airlines' intent to significantly expand its strategic relationship with Sabre.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the forward-looking approach of Sabre, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Airlines Group and our deep commitment to supporting the aviation industry in Vietnam and the wider APAC region," said Dave Shirk, Sabre Travel Solutions President.