Citigroup's (NYSE:C) 2025 Sustainable Progress Strategy includes a $250B environmental finance goal, reducing climate risk in its client portfolio, and goals focused on the company's greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water and waste reduction.

Aims to finance and facilitate an additional $250B in low-carbon solutions, in addition to the $164B the bank counted toward its $100B environmental goal (2014-2019).

This new goal includes financing and facilitating activities in renewable energy, clean technology, water quality, and conservation, sustainable transportation, green buildings, energy efficiency, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture and land use.

The bank will begin measuring the climate impact of its own portfolios and their potential alignment with 1.5 and 2 degree Celsius warming scenarios. Citi is also joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, a global framework for financial institutions to measure and disclose the emissions of lending portfolios and create a global carbon accounting standard for financial institutions.

As for its own operations, Citi aims for a 45% reduction target in CO2 emissions by 2025 and expects to meet its goal of sourcing 100% renewable electricity to power facilities globally before the end of 2020.

