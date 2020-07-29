SOS, earlier known as China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:SOS) announces its plans to invest in building a financial data cloud headquarters in Qingdao.

The company disclosed, on July 17th that it officially entered into a cooperation agreement with Qingdao West Coast New District Management Committee.

The total planned investment is estimated to be around $1B, and the first phase of the investment will be around $50M.

In the next five years, the company aims to create a complete ecological rescue, insurance, and safety testing service system, and enter India, Europe, the United States and other populous countries to create an international rescue service.